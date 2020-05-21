‘He taught us the way’: Faith community mourns bishop who died from COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The church community on Thursday paid their final respects to Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the last pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, who died in April as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The public walk-through viewing was held at the church, located at 1701 Turner Road in North Chesterfield, from noon to 8 p.m. The viewing commenced under CDC guidelines, with only 10 people allowed inside the church at once. Mourners were required to wear face masks and social distancing was enforced. No matter the restrictions, the church community came together to say goodbye to a pastor, who some say, felt like a family member.

“I felt like when he left us, it was family God,” said Ollie Anderson, who has attended the New Deliverance Evangelistic Church for the past five years. Anderson told 8News learning of Bishop Glenn’s passing was a complete shock.

“I’ve been in church all my life and this is the best pastor I ever had,” Anderson said. “I can hardly stand the fact that he’s gone.”

Bishop Glenn passed away on April 11, a week after testing positive for the virus. His wife Marcietia, three children and a son-in-law also tested positive for the illness. Curtis L. Jackson was Glenn’s assistant pastor for more than 20 years. He told 8News about his longtime friend’s death, saying “our history goes back a long way, so it’s hard.”

“He had a heart for just serving the people,” Jackson added.

Those who knew Bishop Glenn said his influence and dedication will be felt long after his death.

“He taught us the way and I intend to keep walking in that way,” Anderson said.

A private memorial service for immediate family will be held on Friday, May 22. The event will be streamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

