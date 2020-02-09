‘He was my hero’: Community prayer vigil held for toddler shot in Hillside Court

About 200 people gathered in Hillside Court on Saturday afternoon to mourn the loss of three-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr. who was shot and killed a week ago.

The toddler was hit by a bullet during random gunfire on February 1 and later died at the hospital.

In the days after the tragedy, family members have been remembering the little boy as a child who loved cartoons and also wanted to be a superhero.

Sharmar Hill Sr., the toddler’s father, spoke passionately about his son at the vigil and says it was not supposed to end this way.

“From day one, I would never have to imagine a day like this,” Hill Sr. said. “You know, coming out here with my son. Just having fun and him running around, this is his lane. It shouldn’t be no war zone!”

At today’s vigil, red, green and blue balloons were released in honor of Sharmar Jr. Also, family members and others wore pins with a picture of the toddler.

3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr.

As of now, police have arrested one man in a carjacking that could be connected to this incident.

Police are still looking for more clues in the case, because they believe more than one person was involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Stay with 8News for updates.