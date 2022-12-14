POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The head of The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School — a private Catholic school in Powhatan County — resigned from her position during an ongoing investigation into the assault of a juvenile female student.

After a 10-year tenure, Head of School Paula Ledbetter’s resignation was announced to the school via an email obtained by 8News. Sources said that her husband, a Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper, was the accused assailant.

It is with sadness that I inform you of my decision to resign as Head of School at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you. Each of you are an important part of my life and my children’s lives. For the support and love shown to my children and me, particularly during the past week – I am eternally grateful. I will keep you all in my heart.

I will continue to pray for the transition, future, and success of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot.

May God bless each of you, and may God bless BSH. Faithfully, Paula

Her resignation from The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Academy was effective immediately. In the notice to the school community, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kelly Lazzara said that she accepted Ledbetter’s resignation on Tuesday, Dec. 13. However, it did not state when that resignation was submitted.

The announcement came four days after the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that it was investigating the reported assault of a juvenile female student that allegedly occurred on school grounds on Saturday, Dec. 3. In a notice to the school community, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond said the assault involved the student and a parent volunteer. Authorities in Powhatan County previously noted that the alleged assailant was an adult male.

Last week, sources told 8News that Ledbetter’s VSP trooper husband was placed on administrative leave, effective Tuesday, Dec. 6. Although a VSP spokesperson would not confirm the reason for this action, that spokesperson did confirm that the trooper was D.M. Ledbetter.

“The Virginia State Police does not comment on the subject of disciplinary/administrative matters, as governed by Virginia Code §§ 2.2-3705.1(1) & 2.2-3706 (B) (9) (i) and § 2.2-3706.1 (C). He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation and a subsequent internal administrative investigation,” VSP Public Information Office Corinne Geller said in a statement. “We do not identify the nature of a disciplinary investigation, especially since no charges have been placed.”

Sources confirmed that Ledbetter was the adult male reportedly involved in the assault at the school, and that there could be more than one alleged victim.

Charges have not yet been filed, but a spokesperson for the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said that a criminal investigation into the Dec. 3 incident was underway.

The Office of the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney was assigned as special prosecutor on the case late last week.