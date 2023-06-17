AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia Friday.

At 9:47 p.m. Friday, June 16, Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Patrick Henry Highway near Circle Drive. A 1999 Buick Sentry traveling westbound reportedly crossed the median and struck a 2002 Honda Accord head on, according to police.

The 19-year-old driver of the 2002 Honda Accord driving eastbound was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile in the rear seat was med-flighted with serious injuries.

Police said another teenage passenger in the front seat died from their injuries on scene.

According to police, none of the Accord’s occupants were wearing seatbelts in the car at the time of the collision.

Brandon Stein, the driver of the 1999 Buick Sentry, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Stein was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. More charges are pending, police say.

The crash is currently still under investigation.