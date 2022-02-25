CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Headmaster of Richmond Christian School has been convicted of failing to report sexual abuse in a timely manner.

66-year-old Dr. Clifton Williams was arrested in August of 2021 after Richmond Christian School volleyball coach, Elizabeth Bredemeier, was accused of sexually assaulting an underage, 17-year-old student.

Chesterfield police interviewed Williams on Aug. 16, 2021, and found that he had “failed to make the appropriate mandated notifications” about Bredemeier’s alleged offense.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said despite Williams being aware of the allegations, he failed to alert police until he was questioned several days later.

Clifton Williams

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier

Williams was sentenced to ten days in jail and a $500 fine– all of his time in jail was suspended.

Police said Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of Powhatan, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl while in a custodial relationship. Chesterfield police said the assaults took place off school grounds.

Bredemeier was arrested and charged back in 2021, with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.