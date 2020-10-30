Health experts break down how to stay safe during Halloween activities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The countdown to Halloween is on, and health experts warn traditional Halloween events may increase your chance of contracting COVID-19.

The Richmond City Health District has offered tips to reduce your chance of getting COVID-19 during Halloween activities.

Before going out, they recommend minimizing contact with others. While you’re out, opt for an outdoor space where you can stay socially distant and wear a mask. Once you get home, health experts recommend staying home for 5-7 days and then get tested.

The health district has also broken down Halloween activities by risk.

Lowest risk activities include carving or decorating a pumpkin with members of your household, having a virtual Halloween costume contest or having a scavenger hunt with your household.

Participating in ‘one-way’ trick-or-treating, like when individual goodie bags are laid out for kids at the end of a yard, is considered a moderate risk.

Going door to door for candy or attending crowded, indoor Halloween parties are considered high-risk activities, and should be avoided.

While a number of trick-or-treating events across Central Virginia have been canceled, localities are getting creative with celebrations. For a full list of what’s happening in your community, click here.

