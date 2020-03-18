Health officials launch coronavirus hotline to answer Richmond residents’ questions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are providing a phone line for Central Virginia residents to call with questions regarding COVID-19.

The ‘coronavirus hotline’ leads right to real people who can address your health and medicinal concerns.

THE CALL CENTER CAN BE REACHED AT (804) 541-2391. For questions regarding Henrico County government facilities call (804) 501-5655. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Karen Carle, a Registered Nurse in the Richmond Health District, is one of the people assigned to answer the incoming calls.

“Our most common questions are: A.) Where can I can get tested? and B) I think I may have been exposed. What should I do,” Carle said.

They want you to know they are going through the shock of COVID-19 with you.

“I want to say upfront, we don’t have a lot of answers,” Carle said. “Nobody does, because it’s so new, but people are just reassured to talk to someone in their own town that can walk them through a few things.”

Their team learns new information as it is reported to them by officials within the Virginia Department of Health.

“We’ve all received training on what to do and how to react to the public,” Carle said.

They want everyone to hold themselves accountable and stay home if you are sick.

