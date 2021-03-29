Healthcare workers explain second vaccine appointment registration after some patients were turned away Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— Patients want to know when their second vaccine appointment will be after some people were turned away from the Richmond Raceway over the weekend.

One resident from Eastern Henrico said he was turned away from the raceway vaccination event Saturday because he wasn’t on the list. He said his second vaccine appointment was scheduled at his first appointment.

Jennifer Welch, IT Brand Section Chief, said organizers turned some folks away because they don’t have any extra vaccine doses on site.

She said the confusion at Saturday’s event stemmed from patients mistaking the date on the vaccination card with their second vaccination appointment date.

The date on the vaccination card is the earliest day a patient can return to receive their second dose of the vaccine, but not a scheduled appointment date. Depending on which vaccine you receive, Pfizer or Moderna, a patient would have to wait between 21-28 days for their next shot, said Welch.

At a patients’ first vaccine appointment, healthcare workers will put their information into the registration system. The system will automatically generate an email to patients, so they can choose which date is more convenient for their schedule, said Welch.

If a patient’s email isn’t listed in the system, workers will call to help schedule their second appointment.

“If they aren’t receiving a phone call and they’re getting a little anxious about it, the call center is taking incoming calls,” she said.

Everyone who shows up to the Raceway for their second appointment and is turned away will be contacted by email or phone for their second dose.

“People are concerned they’re not going to get their second appointments and that’s not going to happen. We’re going to make sure that they get their second, and this will be better because they can actually pick a date that works better for them,” said Welch.