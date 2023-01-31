KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in King George County in mid-January, according to Virginia State Police.

Police are investigating the deadly incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20 just after midnight on James Madison Parkway north of Commerce Road in King George County.

According to police, the driver of a 2008 Jeep Wrangler struck 33-year-old Austin Kay Bryant while he was crossing the street in front of the Red Roof Inn located at 4661 James Madison Parkway.

Bryant died due to his injuries at the scene. Police said “heavy, dense fog is a factor in the crash. Visibility was less than .10 of a mile at the time.”

The crash remains under investigation.