Heavy rain fall makes for a rough day for Virginia drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Watch out for flooding on the roads today! Rain has been steadily falling in the Richmond area today.

8News meteorologists predict that rain will come to an end during the early to mid-afternoon and we might see some late day breaks of sun.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to take extra precautions while driving in the rain today. Drivers are encouraged to turn on windshield wipers and headlights, increase their following distance, watch for spray from larger vehicles and to not drive around road closed signs.

If water covering the road seems questionable it is always best to turn around and choose another route. A car got stuck in high in water in Richmond today on Magnolia Street.





Drivers all over the state have been experiencing issues traveling in the rain. A Virginia State Police vehicle was struck on the side of the highway in Wythe County. The car was struck on Interstate 81 this morning. VSP says the two troopers in the vehicle at the time of the crash have minor injuries.

Later this week drivers will need to be on the lookout for more precipitation as a winter storm passes through Central Virginia on Wednesday.

The storm will bring us a little bit of a light wintry mix across metro Richmond and points west of I-95 during the late morning hours but that wintry mix will change over to a very cold rain and that rain will last throughout the afternoon and evening.