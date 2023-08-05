NOTE: This article has been updated to include additional information from VSP.

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A private helicopter hired and contracted by Dominion Energy crashed in Surry County Saturday and is currently under investigation.

According to Virginia State Police, a private helicopter, Hughes 369 Delta, crashed into the tree line near White Marsh Road at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Helicopter crash in Surry County (Photo: VSP)

The helicopter was operated by Haverfield Aviation, hired and contracted by Dominion Energy. Two people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash and were taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.