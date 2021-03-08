Hello Kitty Cafe Truck making its way to Short Pump this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this coming weekend, as the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making a stop at Short Pump Town Center.

On Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the mall’s main entrance by Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn, Hello Kitty fans can stop by the truck for treats and shop limited-edition merchandise. Some of the merch items include new 18 and 32-ounce thermoses, a Hello Kitty cookie plush and hand-decorated cookie sets.

Other items such as sprinkle t-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles and Hello Kitty Cafe lunchboxes will also be available.

The truck debuted in 2014 and has delighted thousands of fans from all over America, stopping at more than 100 cities on both the east and west coasts and all spots in between.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside the cafe truck, with social distancing markers placed, and counters and payment readers will be wiped down and disinfected every 30 minutes.

Those stopping by the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be encouraged to wear a mask.