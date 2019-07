HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is looking for some help naming their newest K-9.

The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is from Poland.

The department said on Facebook they’ve narrowed it down to five names, but they need help making the final decision. The name choices are Vader, Knox, Bolt, Bane and Sirius.

You can let the department know your favorite name by casting your vote here.