Henrico 7th grader designs, sells T-shirts to raise money for Black Lives Matter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Inspired by recent events, London Hart, a seventh grader at Moody Middle School, designed T-shirts she is selling online to raise money for Black Lives Matter.

London said that seeing the protests on television inspired her to spart making art in support of the cause.

At first, London said she didn’t understand what the protests were about and asked her parents to explain them to her. London’s mother, Melissa Hart, said she and her husband originally took a “colorblind” approach to teaching their children about race, but recent events changed that.

“When things started escalating a few weeks ago we decided that was not enough and that we needed to sit down and talk about not being colorblind and needing to be really aware of being able to protect the black community and stand by things that are right,” Melissa Hart said.

After having the situation explained to her, London said she stayed up late that night creating art to express her feelings. Melissa uploaded the canvas paintings London had made on Facebook. Almost immediately, she said people started offering to buy them.

That inspired London to turn her art into T-shirts and donate the money raised through sales to Black Lives Matter.





London is selling two designs — A portrait of a black man where half of his head is the words “Black Lives Matter!” and the image of three raised fists in different skin tones. She said she wanted the second design to show solidarity across races for the movement.

As of Friday, London said she has sold 663 T-shirts and raised more than $3,650 for the group.

“I was very shocked when I saw all the orders coming in for T-shirts,” London said.

Melissa Hart said she’s proud of her daughter for trying to make a difference and said children are where the future is.

“I think that, unfortunately, there’s a lot of grownups who just refuse to change their ways and it’s hard, but kids have the opportunity to change the world if we let them so I’m really inspired by [London],” Melissa Hart said.