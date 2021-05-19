Henrico and Richmond crews respond to Wednesday night apartment fire

The Richmond and Henrico Fire Departments responded to a Wednesday night apartment fire on Phaup Street. (Photo: 8News photographer Jacob Sexton)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Fire Departments responded to a Wednesday night apartment fire on Phaup Street.

RFD said they responded to the 2100 block of Phaup Street around 8 p.m. and Henrico crews arrived four and a half minutes later. They said both jurisdictions got a call about the fire.

Once at scene both crews work to put out the fire and evacuated people from the building.





Officials said two citizens who may have inhaled smoke were sent to MVC for treatment.

Two apartments were damaged, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Henrico Fire Department is handling the investigation.