HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire was called to an apartment complex Saturday evening after one of the units caught fire.



When crews arrived flames were shooting from a second-floor window.



The fire sparked at 8:05 p.m. at 11 North at White Oak apartments on North Laburnum Avenue.

Crews said the flames were put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.