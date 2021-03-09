Henrico Army soldier killed in Korean War to be added to Virginia War Memorial Shrine of Memory

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Army Private First Class Richard J. Harris of Henrico is set to be one of two new names added to the Virginia War Memorial’s Shrine of Memory on Thursday, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced.

Harris, who was wounded and killed in the Korean War in 1951, will be added to the Shrine of Memory’s 20th Century section, while U.S. Staff Sergeant Ben H. Maxwell of Appomattox will be added to the shrine’s Global War on Terrorism section. Maxwell died in the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon on April 18, 1983.

Harris and Maxwell will join more than 12,000 names of Virginia heroes who were killed in action in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan who are already engraved on the walls of the Shrines of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial (621 S. Belvidere St., Richmond, VA 23220).

Engravers will begin the process of adding the names on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.