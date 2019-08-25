All clear given after suspicious package found at Richmond International Airport

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have given the all-clear at Richmond International Airport following a suspicious package investigation.

Richmond International Airport Police asked Henrico County officers to assist with a “suspicious package” investigation. Lt. Mehfoud, with Henrico County Police, told 8News a box was left in one of the airport parking garages around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

HAPPENING NOW: Henrico police were notified of a suspicious package at Richmond International Airport @Flack4RIC in the parking garage. The South Garage and an entrance to the airport are closed off, but police say flights and traffic are not impacted. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/AL7aOMQZm8 — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) August 25, 2019

The county’s Explosive Ordnance Detection (EOD) team were called to x-ray the package, Lt. Mehfoud said. The package was labeled MRE (meals ready to eat) but the county’s bomb squad was asked to assist as a precaution.

A spokesperson with Richmond International Airport confirmed the box was a MRE (meals ready to eat) package following an investigation and posed no threat.

There is no interruption to the airport traffic, including flights, check-in, and baggage claims, Lt. Mehfoud added.

The investigation wrapped up just before 4 p.m.