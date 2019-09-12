Henrico bridge to be dedicated in honor of local state trooper

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County bridge will be dedicated in honor of a Virginia State Police Trooper who died in 2010 during a training dive in Lake Anna. The Meadow Road bridge, which is over Interstate-64, will be known as the “Trooper Mark Barrett Memorial Bridge.”

Trooper Mark Barrett, a Chesterfield County native who joined state police in 2007, became a member of the Search and Recovery Team in 2009. Barrett died Sept. 14, 2010 while training in Lake Anna in Louisa County.

Barrett’s “dive buddy,” another state trooper, saw him under duress as they were both coming up to the surface of the lake. Virginia State Police shared the details of the incident in a release Thursday.

“The trooper helped Trooper Barrett to the surface where the SRT divers immediately began administering CPR. Trooper Barrett was transported to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Henrico County, where he succumbed to his injuries,” VSP said in a release.

The medical examiner found that Barrett died due to “an underlying heart issue,” state police said.

Trooper Barrett is survived by his wife and two children.

A ceremony for the bridge dedication will take place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Elko Community Center, located at 6216 White Oak Road, Sandston, Virginia.