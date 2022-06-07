HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Christmas Mother Council has announced the organization’s first ever Hispanic Henrico Christmas Mother.

Maria Vidal Bagley is named 2022 Henrico Christmas Mother, making her the first Hispanic woman to hold the position in the organization’s 80 year history.

Bagley’s first involvement with the organization began when she volunteered to interpret the application process for Hispanic members in 2014. She went on to share her language skills for the Applications Committee after she joined the Council in 2015.

She continued to promote an equal opportunity for the Hispanic Community in Henrico County by leading an effort to translate application forms and promotional materials into Spanish in 2021.

Bagley was 6-months-old when she moved to Richmond as a refugee from Havana, Cuba in 1962. She attended the Virginia Commonwealth University and The Braxton School of Business. She currently works as a Corporate Executive Assistant to the CEO of NewMarket Corportation.

Some of her services to the Virginia community include being a praise and worship leader at Four Mile Creek Baptist church and a volunteer with Richmond Friends of the Homeless, Meals on Wheels and Crossover Clinic.

Henrico Christmas Mother provides food, new clothing, books, toys, and other gift items to qualifying families with children, seniors, and adults with disabilities during Henrico’s holiday season. They are pleased to announce Bagley as this year’s Christmas Mother.