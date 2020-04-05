Henrico church offers drive-thru palm pick up in preparation for Palm Sunday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus outbreak has led congregations to adjust their worship locations and styles, but people at Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church said their faith is still as strong as ever.

“The palm is such a significant symbol for us as Christians, for Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem before he would go and face his death on the cross.” Dan Brady

Christians at the church are gearing up for Palm Sunday by passing out palms — drive-thru style.

“We really have to try and be very, very careful. We’re really trying to pay attention to all of the advice that we can get,” Dan Brady, Father of Church said.

Each parishioner is able to drive up, pop their trunk, and receive their palms to celebrate at home with their families — while also being able to donate food that will go to a nearby church’s pantry.

“We’re on a rather steep learning curve. Adjusting to things like Zoom and social distancing — Just things that were not in our vocabulary before,” Brady said.

The donated food will be delivered to Our Lady of Lourdes church on Monday morning.

