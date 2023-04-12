HENRICO, Va (WRIC)- The Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad honored a fallen team member on Wednesday during a celebration of new safety improvements and a celebration of life.

Henrico officials and members of the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad were overjoyed on Wednesday, April 12 as they unveiled a new street sign recognizing a section of Horsepen Road as the “Honorary Raymond H. Therien Way”.

Raymond Therien was a charter member of the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was 49 years old when he died in 1960 from injuries he received when the ambulance he was riding in collided with a car.

Therien was giving oxygen to a patient who was being taken to a hospital. The patient was also killed in the crash.

Therien was also the only member of the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad to die in the line of duty.

Richard Cloe is a lifelong Tuckahoe Member who served with Therien. He said the news of his passing came as a shock.

“We found out that that had happened, and we just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I’m probably the only one that’s still in the squad that remembers him. He was a very dedicated member of the squad, also well trained. He was older than I am. He’s like an older brother.”

Now, county leaders are not only honoring Therien’s legacy, but celebrating new safety measures that have been put in place to better protect drivers on the heavily traveled street.

Some of the new safety measures include an extended right turn lane on Horsepen at the intersection of Three Chopt Road and a new guardrail. The project also created additional parking and access improvements for the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad.

“The improvements we’ve made will protect the volunteers and allow them to respond more quickly to emergencies in the community” County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

Work began on the project back in August 2022 and finished in February. The cost of the safety improvements totaled to about $1.8 million.

Click here for more information about the project and the safety improvements.