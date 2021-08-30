Henrico County introduces online permitting portal

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County expanded its new community website this week with tools designed to help slash red tape in the planning process.

The “Build Henrico” portal was first introduced in February with tools to report potholes, zoning violations, and other community concerns.

Now, the portal can also be used to file and check the status of building permits, schedule construction inspections, and pay fees.

According to a press release from the county, the site is designed to replace a system that “historically has required in-person visits to county offices and relied on paper transactions.”