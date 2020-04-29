Henrico County Public Schools gives out almost 5,000 Chromebooks to elementary school students for online learning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools have given out nearly 5,000 Chromebooks to elementary school students who don’t have access to a home computer during the division’s closure.

“The logistics of the effort required extensive planning to best serve families in a safe and efficient manner,” said Brian Maddox, director of the HCPS Department of Technology. “Over the course of seven weekdays, our team distributed 4,984 Chromebooks to Henrico elementary families in need of technology … We also distributed more than 150 hot spots to elementary families without internet service.”

HCPS are mostly doing online learning, making access to a computer and internet crucial. Previously only middle school and high school students were issued laptops they could take home, and elementary schoolers’ Chromebooks remained in the classroom.

However, before students went on spring break HCPS sent out a survey to families asking if they would need a computer for school work. Based on that information, the district gave out Chromebooks and wi-fi hot-spot devices.

The district said it will continue to give out more Chromebooks, as nearly 7,000 families said they needed a home computer for school use. HCPS added it has enough laptops for all of these families.

