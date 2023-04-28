HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School District is offering three opportunities in May to learn about open positions for multiple departments.

The job fair will offer information about openings for school nutrition staff, teachers, substitute teachers, school nurses and temporary instructional assistants.

The division will also hold a “Drive the Bus” event at Glen Allen High School for future bus drivers. Candidates will get to try training courses behind the wheel and learn more about what it means to be a Henrico bus driver. This event will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10700 Staples Mill Road.

Bus drivers will also be offered some extra incentives, including a sign-on bonus of $3,000 and extended full-time contracts for those interested in driving throughout the summer.

An “all-out” job fair will be held on Tuesday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuckahoe Area Library on 1901 Starling Drive in Henrico.

