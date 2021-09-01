Henrico County raising pay on top of bonuses, Hopewell also offering bonuses to bus drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is raising hourly pay for bus drivers to $17 an hour for current and new drivers. Meanwhile Hopewell City Public Schools is offering a bonus of up to $4,000 after a year of service.

This as school systems across the area are starting school or preparing to start school facing a shortage of bus drivers.

The raise in pay in Henrico is up from just under $15 per hour. New drivers will also get bonuses ranging from $1,000-3,000 depending on experience.

Drivers on staff in Hopewell at the start of the new school year will get their bonuses before the 2022-23 school year. Others will get theirs once they complete one year of service.

To apply for a bus driver job in Hopewell, CLICK HERE. To apply for a bus driver job in Henrico, CLICK HERE.