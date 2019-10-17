1  of  4
Henrico County teen hailed a hero after saving choking child at church

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A quick-thinking Henrico County teen is credited with saving a child’s life during a youth church worship service.

According to Henrico County Fire, the child began choking during elementary kids’ worship at Gayton Baptist Church on Monday morning. The child eventually stopped breathing.

That’s when Glen Allen High School senior Wade Carter, who was serving as a volunteer, stepped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the child despite having official training.

After several thrusts, Carter was able to get the child to breathe again.

“Wade’s quick action saved this child’s life. We thought it important for the Henrico County Board of Supervisors to know of this courageous young man, and his actions that prevented what could have been a serious tragedy for our church community and our Henrico school communities,” Henrico County Fire said in a Facebook post.

