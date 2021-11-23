Henrico County to host virtual ribbon-cutting for new Glen Lea Elementary School Telehealth Clinic

A ribbon-cutting for the new Glen Lea E.S. Telehealth Clinic will be held Nov. 30, and you can watch. (Photo Henrico County)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A ribbon-cutting at the new Glen Lea Elementary School Telehealth Clinic is set to mark the innovation to expand students’ access to health care, according to Henrico County Public Schools.

On November 30, Henrico will host the event at the new Glen Lea ES Telehealth Clinic and those interested can watch online. The clinic will enable students at the school in East Henrico to consult with doctors, nurses, dentists and other health professionals using an internet webcam.

The short ceremony will be livestreamed starting at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The clinic is a joint project of Henrico Education Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and VCU Dental Care.

An area at the school was remodeled for the clinic and equipped with technology for telehealth consultations, said HCPS.