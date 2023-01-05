Update — As of 5:30 a.m. all eastbound traffic lanes on Audubon Drive had been reopened to traffic.

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a single-car crash on Audubon Drive early Thursday morning.

The Henrico Police Department says the crash happened between International Centre Drive and Oakley’s Lane around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two adults inside the car with injuries. One man was taken to VCU medical center with serious injuries, the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police said that all westbound lanes on Audubon Drive between Oakley’s Lane and International Center Drive would be closed throughout the morning as the investigation continues. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

