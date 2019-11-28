1  of  2
Breaking News
1 dead, 2 injured in DUI-related crash on I-64 Police: Man fighting for his life after accidental shooting in Chesterfield

1 dead, 2 injured in DUI-related crash on I-64

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
Generic Deadly Crash_257001

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and two others were injured following a crash on Interstate-64 Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Exit 178 (West Broad Street) around 2 p.m.

Police said a 2018 Nissan Altima traveling west on I-64 took the exit ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. 

A passenger, Denise S. Abraham, 33, of Sacramento, California was taken to Henrico Doctor’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A second passenger, a 26-year-old female, also from Sacramento, California is being treated at VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. 

The driver, Sheonta D. Malbrough, 29, of Sacramento, California was taken to Henrico Doctor’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter. Speed was also a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events