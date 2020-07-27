1 injured after car goes airborne, strikes pole in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say one person is hurt following a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Henrico County that caused a car to go airborne and crash into a pole.

Henrico Police tells 8News that officers responded to the area of West End Drive and West Broad Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday following reports of a crash.

An 8News photojournalist at the scene reports seeing the car wedged between a telephone pole and a light pole located on West End Street.

Henrico Police tell 8News officers were called to the area of West End Drive and West Broad Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday following reports of a two-vehicle crash. (Photo: 8News’ Quincy Tucker)

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police did not disclose the severity of those injuries.

“Currently, westbound W. Broad Street is closed between Homeview Drive and West End Drive,” police added.

How the crash occurred is being investigated.

