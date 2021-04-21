1 killed, 2 drivers hospitalized in I-64 crash near Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was killed and two people were hospitalized following a crash on I-64 east in Short Pump Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, authorities responded to the crash at 6:10 p.m. The investigation so far shows that a black Chevrolet Silverado was merging onto I – 64 east from Broad Street and struck a white Ford E450 bus.

The bus ran off the road and the Silverado struck a tractor trailer that was in the center lane and overturned, VSP said.

The bus driver, a 53-year-old Richmond woman, and the Silverado driver, a 51-year-old New Kent man, were taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries. The passenger of the bus was also treated for injuries at the hospital but later died.

Authorities are working to identify the victim. Stay with 8News for updates.