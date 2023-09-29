HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ten flights scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, between Richmond International Airport (RIC) and New York City’s two airports, John F. Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia, have been canceled due to heavy rain and flooding in New York.

According to the schedule on RIC’s website, there are four scheduled flights between 4:30 and midnight Friday from RIC to either JFK or LaGuardia. Two of those flights have been delayed, and two were canceled.

There are seven scheduled flights between 3:30 and midnight from either JFK or LaGuardia to RIC. Of those flights, one has been delayed, five were canceled, and one is currently set to be on time.

According to RIC officials, a total of 10 flights between RIC and New York City scheduled for Friday were canceled.

The New York City area is currently dealing with heavy rain and flooding that forced a terminal at LaGuardia to close and caused JFK to record its highest amount of rain since 1960.

Several flights scheduled for Friday between RIC and Newark International Airport in New Jersey have been delayed, but there have been no cancellations yet.

