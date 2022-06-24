HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Tamiya Gaines and her father, Arthur, were hit on their motorcycle on Saturday afternoon near Nine Mile Road when they were hit by a vehicle.

Virginia State Police are still looking for the driver, as the victims believe it was either a white or grey SUV that hit them and drove off.

The Gaines family is asking for the community’s help to find the driver or for them to come forward, since the family sits in physical and emotional pain.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or knowledge that could lead to the identification of any suspects involved is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.

