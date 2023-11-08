HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 12 people with outstanding warrants related to incidents of domestic violence were arrested in a multi-day operation by the Henrico County Division of Police in October.

According to police, the 12 people were wanted on a total of 19 outstanding warrants, which dated all the way back to May of 2022. The warrants were for charges which included strangulation, domestic assault and violation of a protective order.

“While the Henrico County Police Division actively works to take wanted individuals into custody year round, this specific roundup rendered positive results,” said Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Amy Kelley. “Patrol officers and specialized units within the Division located several offenders and gathered further intelligence on other wanted violent domestic offenders.”

Henrico Police asks anyone with active warrants related to domestic violence to turn themself in. Anyone who knows of someone with an active warrant can contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.