13 organizations call for removal of all school resource officers in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 13 organizations and three individuals are coming together to urge the Henrico School Board to remove all school resource officers.

The organizations, including Virginia Council on LGBTQ+ and Legal Aid Justice Center, penned the letter on March 11 after Henrico County Public Schools asked for feedback on its proposed update to an agreement with the Henrico County Police Department.

Currently, Henrico County has 35 school resource officers assigned to middle and high schools, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

Cassie Powell, an attorney with Legal Aid Justice Center, pointed to data outlined in the letter, which she said shows removing school resource officers would have big benefits for students.

“Police in school disproportionately arrest black students, students with disabilities and students who identify as LGBTQ,” Powell told 8News.

The letter outlines five recommendations if the school board chooses to keep resource officeres in schools.

“If Henrico Schools does choose to keep the memorandum of understanding, I think there are some things they could do to make it a better,” said Powell.

Powell said many of those suggestions would change Henrico’s proposed agreement to better align with the state’s model.

She explained that one of those recommendations is ensuring resource officers be trained within 60 days of being placed in a school. Henrico’s proposed agreement says they must be trained within 90 days.

“It’s a key difference in the training time for police officers to receive that important training,” Powell said.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools sent the following statement on behalf of the school system and school board.