HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police has charged a 14-year-old Hermitage High School student in connection to a September crash which caused the death of 14-year-old Keyon Johnson, as well as two dogs.

According to police, the 14-year-old, who was not identified due to his age, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving by speed, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, Henrico Police officers responded to the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When they got to the scene, they found three teens in the vehicle.

All three teens were taken to a local hospital, where Johnson died. The other two teens had injuries that were not determined to be life-threatening.

It was determined that the three teens, all 14-year-old Hermitage High School students, were in the vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed on Olde West Drive when the driver lost control went onto the sidewalk, striking and killing two dogs being walked on the sidewalk by their owner, who was not injured.

The vehicle then continued down the road before coming to a stop after it hit a tree and parked car. It was later determined that the car belonged to the family of one of the teens and had not been reported stolen.

The crash came just three days before a Hermitage High School student, 17-year-old Axel Sorto, was killed in a crash on Hull Street Road. Sorto was also driving with two classmates in the car.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Holmes of Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.