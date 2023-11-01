HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Plans are in the works for a mixed-use development near the intersection of West Broad Street and Staples Mill Road in western Henrico County.

According to the developer, Gumenick Properties, Wrighthaven Square Apartments will include a total of 336 apartments between 15 three and four-story residential buildings, as well as a clubhouse building and an outdoor pool.

The developer said apartments will range in size from one bedroom to three bedrooms. The buildings will be situated adjacent to parking lots and residents will be able to park for free.

Based on current planning, Gumenick Properties said it intends to begin construction for Wrighthaven Square in 2024.