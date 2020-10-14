17 kids, 3 staff in quarantine after child enrolled in YMCA program tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads “Social Distance Maintain 6 ft” is posted on student lockers at a school in Baldwin, N.Y. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A young child enrolled in the YMCA’s childcare center on Henrico High School’s campus tested positive the coronavirus, causing nearly two dozen people to quarantine.

As of Tuesday, 17 children and three staff members, who were part of a particular pod arrangement, may have been affected, a spokesperson with YMCA of Greater Richmond said.

Following notification of a positive COVID-19 test, a spokesperson with YMCA of Greater Richmond said parents and guardians of the children potentially exposed were notified that they will need to quarantine for 14 days.

The YMCA Student Success Center operates at Henrico High School and is away from instructional activity related to Henrico H.S. staff.

“All staff and program participants must report symptom-free in order to re-join the program,” the statement read. “The Y is conducting daily health checks for all staff and program participants.”

The news comes after Henrico County High School principal Karin Castillo-Rose confirmed in a letter to families and staff that a student in the YMCA of Greater Richmond child care program had tested positive for COVID-19.

YMCA of Greater Richmond officials say they learned of the diagnosis on Sunday, Oct. 11. The student tested positive on Friday, Oct. 9, the same day the student was last in the building.

