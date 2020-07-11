POLICE: Four charged for killing 17-year-old in Henrico on July 7

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested four people after a late-night shooting that killed a 17-year-old victim on July 7.

Police responded to the 9500 block of Crown Court at 12:33 a.m. where they found one victim with gunshot wounds.

Due to the victim’s age, his identity is being withheld. The victim succumbed to the injuries.

Henrico Police continued their investigation and have charged two adults and two juveniles in connection to this incident. Each have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The juveniles names are withheld due to their ages. Two 19-year-olds, Malik Gary and Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown have been arrested on warrants and transported to Henrico County Jail.

Henrico Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip on the ‘p3Tip’ app.

