Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the incident which they say is still active. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a homicide shooting of a teenage boy at a Walmart parking lot in Tuckahoe.

Javion Peroune, 18, of Henrico County, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and later turned himself into police headquarters. He was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, officers were called to the 1500 block of North Parham Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers and EMS found a juvenile male victim. After life-saving measures were attempted, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the victim’s age, the Henrico County Police Department chose not to release the victim’s name.

Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the deadly shooting. Peroune remains in custody at the Henrico County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Henry at 804-501-4829.