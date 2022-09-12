HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney has announced that an 18-year-old man will face charges for the death of Trey Sutton, a 24-year-old Henrico County Police officer who was killed in a car crash in March.

Shannon Taylor, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced that a grand jury indicted 18-year-old Jeffrey Adam Lankford on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Monday, Sept. 12. Lankford was released on his own recognizance and is expected back in court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Officer Trey M. Sutton. (courtesy of Henrico police)

According to the Henrico County Police Department, Sutton was driving west on Wilkinson Road in a police cruiser, accompanied by another officer and a third person who was being taken to the Henrico County Jail West, when a truck ran a red light at excessive speed. The truck hit the side of the cruiser, killing Sutton and severely injuring both passengers.