Officers responded to the 7700 block of Northbourne Ct. for reports of a shooting. (Photo: 8News’ Brad Vassar)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – An 18-year-old was killed in a Henrico County shooting, according to police.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Northbourne Ct. for reports of shots fired in the area on Wednesday night. According to police at the scene, the shooting took place in the parking lot.

The victim, only identified as an 18-year-old male, was found with gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the homicide is underway.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.