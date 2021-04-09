Henrico schools mourn Varina High School student shot and killed in Richmond on Wednesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of Wednesday’s shooting on Montvale Avenue, 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson, was a student at Varina High School in Henrico County.

The school district shared a tweet on Friday, mourning his loss and extending sympathies to the school community.

Our deepest sympathy to the Varina Blue Devils as they mourn the loss of Vinshaun Johnson. pic.twitter.com/YzyNVP2AVO — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) April 9, 2021

Johnson was one of two males shot on Montvale Avenue on Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. The other male, a minor, suffered non-life threatening injuries while Johnson passed away at the scene.

Johnson was one of several people in their teens or early twenties shot and killed in the city this week.