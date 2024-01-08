HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old Henrico County man has died after he was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle near the Varina area of the county, prompting a homicide investigation by the Henrico County Police Division.

At 8:32 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, Henrico County Police officers responded to the 8300 block of Battlefield Park Road for a single-vehicle crash.

As officers were on the way to the scene, information about a shooting at that address was reported.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — later identified as Terell Crosson, Jr. — in the driver’s seat with apparent gunshot wounds after the vehicle he was in crashed into a tree. Crosson was taken to a nearby hospital where he died later that night due to his injuries.

The Henrico County Police Division said detectives are following up on leads in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective J. Rosser at 804-501-5000.