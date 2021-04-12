19-year-old Henrico woman charged in Saturday’s fatal pedestrian hit and run

Meleana Klenota, 19, of Henrico, was charged with felony hit and run.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said they have charged a 19-year-old woman with Saturday’s fatal pedestrian hit and run.

HPD said officers responded to the 9300 block of Meadowgreen Road at 8:46 p.m. on April 10, for the report of a person found in the front yard of a residence.

Evidence at the scene indicated the victim, Shannon O’Leary, 43, of Henrico, had been struck by a vehicle, but the vehicle was not there. O’Leary died at the scene.

The hit and run suspect was found the next day and the diver, Meleana Klenota, 19, of Henrico, was charged with felony hit and run.

HPD said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.