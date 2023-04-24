HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old suspect has been taken in custody following the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in the East Highland Park area of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were notified just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 that a man, identified as 19-year-old Timothy Hicks, went into VCU Health’s emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Hicks later died in the hospital and it was determined during the investigation that he was shot on the 3700 block of Whitlock Avenue.

Henrico Police officers located and arrested a suspect, identified as 18-year-old William Lamonte Johnson of Henrico. Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held without bond.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.