2 dead, 1 injured as Henrico Police respond to third deadly shooting of holiday weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are dead and a third is in critical condition after Henrico Police respond to the third deadly shooting of the holiday weekend.

Officers say one man was found dead just before 11 p.m. on Fairfield Avenue. Another was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. As of 1 a.m., Beck Drive is closed to traffic while police investigate the double shooting.

A man was also found shot just before midnight on Engleside Drive near Elba Street. He later died from his injuries.

In total there were three deadly shootings in Henrico this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a double shooting at the White Oak Village Shopping Center off Laburnum Avenue. One person died at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Henrico Police 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.