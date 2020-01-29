2 Henrico high schools under ‘lock and teach’ due to community ‘situation’

Classroom instruction continues at the schools while police look into the 'situation'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico high schools are under ‘lock and teach’ while authorities look into a ‘situation in the community.’

Henrico County Public Schools Spokesperson Andy Jenks told 8News classroom instruction continues at John R Tucker High School and Godwin High School while the schools are under lockdown. The schools are about five miles apart — Godwin is located on Pump Road and Tucker is on Parham Road.

“There is expected to be no further movement/transitions from class to class/building to building (Tucker is a ‘campus-style school) until police clear the situation,’ HCPS tweeted.

A summary of messages shared earlier with the staff and households of Godwin and Tucker high schools, about a situation @HenricoPolice are working on, in the community: pic.twitter.com/eoEhFhVmxE — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) January 29, 2020

Henrico Police is working to resolve the situation. Additional police officers will be assisting the high schools with campus safety.

At this time, no details on the ‘situation in the community’ have been released.

Stay with 8News for updates.

