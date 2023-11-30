HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A husband and wife are in stable condition after being rescued from a fire in the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to Henrico County Fire officials, the incident happened on Tamarind Court near Wilder Middle School. The fire reportedly began in the bedroom of the wife who was then able to alert her husband.

Upon receiving the call, crews were dispatched and arrived within seconds to the single-alarm fire. 8News is told no additional resources were needed.

Both victims, who have been identified as being in their 70s, were taken to VCU Hospital for smoke inhalations, and non-life-threatening injuries. The couple is now listed in stable condition.

Authorities are encouraging the public to ensure all smoke alarms are working at their residences. Portable appliances should be plugged directly into an outlet, not through extension cords. These appliances should be plugged three feet from combustibles such as propane, hydrogen gas and charcoal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.